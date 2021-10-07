Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest returns

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- The Big Muddy Monster and his friends return to Riverside Park in Murphysboro, Illinois, for the 11th annual Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest. The event is Saturday, October 9, from noon until 4 p.m.
Craft beer from around the region and beyond will be on tap that day, including four local homebrew clubs. Food vendors, games, and entertainment are also part of the festivities. Winners of the annual homebrew competition will also be recognized.
This year, proceeds from the Brew Fest will benefit Revitalize 62966, a non-profit group aimed at making improvements and creating economic opportunities in Murphysboro. You can learn more about the group on its website.
“Revitalize 62966 is excited to bring back the Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest this year and continue this long-standing tradition. Planning started months ago, and with the help of volunteers, we’re sure the 2021 Brew Fest is going to be a great one,” said Molly Blew with Revitalize 62966.
General admission tickets are still available for $35 in advance and $45 on the day of the event (pending availability). Visit the events website to purchase tickets or to sign up to volunteer.