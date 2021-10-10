Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest draws a large crowd

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- After choosing to postpone last year because of COVID-19, Murphysboro's Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest is back and bigger than before.
More than 1,500 people were at Riverside Park Saturday afternoon, enjoying local brews from both large and small crafters.
More than 60 vendors were on hand serving up their brews.
Organizers say, it's a great opportunity for participants to sample the variety of beers, while enjoying a few games with family and friends.
"It's just a great atmosphere, a lot of folks have been waiting to get back out and celebrate and have some fun and the Big Muddy Monster Brewfest has been able to provide that this year. / It's not just about coming out and getting schnookered and drinking all day, it's about having fun and connecting and if you're sipping a cold beer and throwing bags it's a good time." said volunteer, Kevin Hunsperger.
This is the 11th year for the Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest, and the first under a new community organization called Revitalize 62966.