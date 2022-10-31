Big Muddy Hogs celebrates Halloween with a trunk or treat

(WSIL) -- Halloween is Monday and communities across the region are celebrating. Many hosted Trunk or Treat events.
Dozens of kids were at Big Muddy Hogs on Sunday afternoon for some family fun.
They had a costume contest, pumpkin painting, live music, food and games.
Organizer Shawna Howell says turn-out was double compared to last year with a lot of attention given to unique outfits.
"Their costumes are amazing and then with the families doing it all together, like that, their costumes are genius. We've got the whole Scooby Doo Gang running around here, and then we've got Ghostbusters putting on slime for kids. I hope the kids have a good time and want to come back and I hope the parents want to come back as well." said Howell.
Organizers hope to continue the event for years to come.
