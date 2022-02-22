Biden will announce new investments in mineral production to address supply chain shortages

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with expected rain
this week, will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River.  The
river at Plumfield is forecast to rise back above flood stage early
Wednesday.  Meanwhile, the river at Murphysboro is projected to go
into moderate flooding by the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 22.1 feet
early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely today and into this evening.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and
flooding of creeks and streams are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground.
Widespread amounts of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and locally
higher totals are possible especially across west Kentucky
into southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Biden will announce new investments in mineral production to address supply chain shortages

  • Updated
  • 0
Joe Biden
The White House / Adam Schultz

President Joe Biden will meet Tuesday with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, administration officials and industry representatives to announce new investments in the domestic production of minerals and materials crucial to creating a wide array of technological devices, including computers, smartphones, batteries, household appliances and vehicles.

The investments, which are the latest step the administration is taking in unsnarling persistent supply chain challenges that have plagued Biden since he took office, come a year after he signed an executive action ordering a comprehensive review of supply chain vulnerabilities.

The President is expected to announce $35 million in funding awards to the Nevada-based mining company MP Materials from the Department of Defense's Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program to separate and process materials at a Mountain Pass, California, facility. Per an administration fact sheet shared with CNN, the investment will allow MP Materials to establish a full end-to-end domestic permanent magnet supply chain, creating more than 350 jobs by 2024 and upping the nation's competitive capacity with China, which is currently responsible for 87% of the global permanent magnet market.

In addition, Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables and Redwood Materials are expected to announce new investments in facilities to extract and extend, respectively, the life of lithium materials, which are crucial in the production of battery technology.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will also participate in Tuesday's announcement, where she's expected to tout $140 million in funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law to recover rare minerals from coal ash and other mine waste, a sustainability effort the administration projects will reduce the need for new mining while protecting manufacturing jobs in the coal sector.

The infrastructure law also directs $3 billion in funding for refining lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite, and battery recycling facilities, per a White House fact sheet.

