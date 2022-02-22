Biden will announce new investments in mineral production to address supply chain shortages

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Murphysboro. .Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with expected rain this week, will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River. The river at Plumfield is forecast to rise back above flood stage early Wednesday. Meanwhile, the river at Murphysboro is projected to go into moderate flooding by the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 22.1 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&