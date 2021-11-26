WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration has recommended an overhaul of the nation's oil and gas leasing program to focus on areas that are most suitable for energy development and raise costs for energy companies to drill on public lands and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department on Friday stops short of recommending an end to oil and gas leasing on public lands, as many environmental groups have urged. But officials say the report will move toward a more responsible leasing process that provides a better to return to U.S. taxpayers for oil and gas drilling on the nation's vast public lands and waters.
Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban
Tags
Jacob Gordon
Producer
Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today