You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban

  • 0
Biden announces he'll release oil reserves to combat high gas prices

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will announce the Department of Energy will release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of an effort to lower high gas prices and address the lack of oil supply around the world. Biden is shown here at the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

 Susan Walsh/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration has recommended an overhaul of the nation's oil and gas leasing program to focus on areas that are most suitable for energy development and raise costs for energy companies to drill on public lands and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department on Friday stops short of recommending an end to oil and gas leasing on public lands, as many environmental groups have urged. But officials say the report will move toward a more responsible leasing process that provides a better to return to U.S. taxpayers for oil and gas drilling on the nation's vast public lands and waters.

Tags

Recommended for you