Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SOUTHERLY WIND GUSTS FROM 30 TO 40 MPH EXPECTED THIS
AFTERNOON...

Gusty south winds ahead of an advancing cold front out over the
Plains will continue through the afternoon hours. Sustained winds
of 20 to 25 mph will be accompanied by frequent gusts of 30 to 40
mph. A few locations may even see a few gusts from 40 to 45 mph.

Motorists on this busy travel day, especially those driving
higher profile vehicles, should be prepared for sudden gusts that
could move your vehicle suddenly. Those burning leaves and other
litter this afternoon should keep in mind that fires could spread
much more rapidly due to the wind. The stronger wind gusts should
diminish some towards sunset.

Biden says guilty verdicts in murder of Arbery 'reflect our justice system doing its job'

President Joe Biden said Wednesday the guilty verdicts in the trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery "reflect our justice system doing its job," but added, "that alone is not enough."

"Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community, but the verdict ensures that those who committed this horrible crime will be punished," Biden said in a statement.

"While the guilty verdicts reflect our justice system doing its job, that alone is not enough. Instead, we must recommit ourselves to building a future of unity and shared strength, where no one fears violence because of the color of their skin," he continued. "My administration will continue to do the hard work to ensure that equal justice under law is not just a phrase emblazoned in stone above the Supreme Court, but a reality for all Americans."

