Biden says feds will cover 100% of the cost to clean up from Kentucky tornado for the first 30 days of recovery

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Illinois and much of southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tornado recovery operations outside will be impacted. High profile vehicles and tractor trailers should use extra caution. Dangerous high wave conditions are expected on area lakes too. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&