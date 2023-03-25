Biden officially notifies Congress of Syria airstrike

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro. .Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River with minor flooding occurring. At Plumfield, the river is forecast to crest late this evening, then fall below flood stage Friday morning. At Murphysboro, the river is forecast to crest above moderate flood stage Wednesday evening, then remain in flood through the weekend. For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&