Biden imposes additional sanctions on Russia: 'Putin chose this war'

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate to locally heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch are likely over southeast Missouri, far west Kentucky and southwest Illinois. Little, if any additional sleet accumulation expected today. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you plan to travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. &&