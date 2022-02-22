Biden has met with at least three potential Supreme Court nominees; announcement expected soon

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with rain this week,
will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River.  The river at
Plumfield is forecast to rise back above flood stage early
Wednesday.  Meanwhile, the river at Murphysboro is projected to go
into moderate flooding by the weekend.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 21.0 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation, mainly freezing
rain and some sleet. Ice accumulations one quarter of an inch or
more, with some minor accumulations of sleet.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of wintry precipitation can be
expected. The first will be Wednesday night across all of the
warning area. The second will be from midday Thursday on through
the afternoon, mainly across the Ozark Foothills of southeast
Missouri into southwest Illinois. The rest of the warning area
should see temperatures rise above freezing Thursday, and switch
the precipitation to just rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Biden has met with at least three potential Supreme Court nominees; announcement expected soon

  • 0
Biden has met with at least three potential Supreme Court nominees; announcement expected soon

President Joe Biden has met with three potential Supreme Court nominees -- including Ketanji Brown Jackson, Leondra Kruger and J. Michelle Childs, multiple sources tell CNN.

 Associated Press

President Joe Biden has met with three potential Supreme Court nominees -- including Ketanji Brown Jackson, Leondra Kruger and J. Michelle Childs, multiple sources tell CNN.

One source familiar with the three meetings -- including the meeting with Jackson, who has long been considered the frontrunner -- said the President has yet to make up his mind. Two other sources confirmed the meetings with Kruger and Childs.

Biden's final decision is expected by the end of this month.

RELATED: How presidential interviews can make or break a Supreme Court nomination

The top three contenders are Jackson, who sits on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia; Kruger, who sits on the California Supreme Court; and Childs, who sits on the US District Court for the District of South Carolina.

Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, declined to comment on interviews Biden has conducted but said the President continues to evaluate candidates to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

"The President has not yet chosen a nominee," Bates said. "He continues to evaluate eminently qualified individuals in the mold of Justice Breyer who have the strongest records, intellect, character, and dedication to the rule of law that anyone could ask for -- and all of whom would be deserving of bipartisan support. He looks forward to announcing a nominee this month."

White House officials have also reached out in the last couple of days to liberal groups to let them know that the President was sticking to his end of the month timeline and urging them to support top tier candidates against attacks from critics, according to a person who was contacted.

That evolving crisis with Russia and Ukraine has not derailed the President's plans to make a decision ahead of his March 1 State of the Union address, as of yet.

White House officials began reaching out to potential Supreme Court candidates to gather more information about their records earlier this month. As part of the normal protocol in the vetting process, the FBI has contacted friends and former colleagues of potential nominees.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you