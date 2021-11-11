You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty South and Southwest Winds up to 35 mph expected across
the Quad State this Morning...

Occasional gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible this morning
along and behind the main band of rain moving across the Quad
State region this morning.

The highest wind gusts will move across southeast Missouri and
southwest Illinois through 6 AM, working through southeast
Illinois and the Purchase area of west Kentucky through 9 AM.

The strongest winds, near 35 mph or higher, will likely occur
between 9 am and Noon over southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile
region of west Kentucky.

These winds may toss around loose objects left outdoors and break
off small tree limbs. If any of the tree limbs fall on power
lines, a brief interruption of power may occur.

Biden expected to hold virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday

  • 0
Biden expected to hold virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday

President Joe Biden's (left) highly anticipated virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to take place on November 15, people familiar with the matter say.

 Getty Images

President Joe Biden's highly anticipated virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to take place on Monday, people familiar with the matter say.

The talks come amid heightened tensions over Taiwan, trade and human rights. At the same time, the US and China unveiled a surprise pact this week on climate, underscoring some areas of cooperation.

Biden had once hoped for an in-person summit with Xi, but the Chinese leader hasn't left China in nearly two years.

The meeting will be Biden's first with Xi since he became President in January, and it comes as Xi hinted at a slight warming of relations with the US, according to a statement published on the website of the Chinese embassy to the US on Tuesday. In the letter, Xi said China is willing to "enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board" with the US and bring relations between the two world powers back on the right track.

The last time Biden and Xi spoke was in September, in a phone call that lasted roughly 90 minutes.

The two nations agreed to hold a virtual summit last month during an extended, six-hour meeting between Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi. The two men met in Switzerland for talks touching on areas of cooperation and disagreement as tensions between their two countries have spiked over Taiwan.

The official said that the tenor of that meeting was far removed from the fiery public exchange Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had with Yang and State Councilor Wang Yi at a March meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. After that encounter, Chinese officials accused the US delegation of being "condescending" in tone, while a US official said the Chinese officials had seemed "intent on grandstanding."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Nicole Gaouette, David Culver, Yong Xiong and Nectar Gan contributed to this report.