Biden announces US will move to revoke 'most favored nation' trade status for Russia

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a
line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to
Carbondale and Wayne City Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will be from 6 PM
CST today through 2 AM CST Saturday morning. With cooling
ground and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible
through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will fall into the
single digits above zero overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Weather Alert

...Increase in snowfall over part of southeast Missouri and
southern Illinois early this Afternoon...

For travelers and residents over part of southeast Missouri and
southern Illinois, look for an increase in snowfall rates and
amounts from shortly before noon through 4 pm CST this afternoon.

At this time, total snowfall amounts of one to locally two inches
of snow is expected to fall in the following areas during the
early afternoon hours.

In southeast Missouri, the greatest amount of snow is expected
from Fremont and Grandin, northeast to Oak ridge and Cape
Girardeau Missouri, with the heaviest likely to occur over Wayne
County Missouri near Greenville. In these areas, an excess of one
inch of snow is expected.

In southern Illinois, the greatest amount of snow is expected from
Grand Tower and Thebes, northeast to West Frankfort and Karbers
Ridge, with the heaviest expected from Makanda onward to Goreville
and New Burnside. In these areas, an excess of one inch of snow is
expected.

Snowfall rates during the early afternoon hours may range from one
quarter to one half inch an hour at times.

If you are planning travel in part of southeast Missouri and
southern Illinois this afternoon, be watchful for lower visibility
due to the snow. In addition, elevated surfaces such as bridges
and overpasses may freeze earlier, creating slick spots on the
road.

Be sure to give any road maintenance crews plenty of room as they
clear snow from roadways this afternoon, if you must be on the
road today.

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden announces US will move to revoke 'most favored nation' trade status for Russia

President Joe Biden will announce Friday that the US, along with the G7 and European Union, will call for revoking "most favored nation" status for Russia, referred to as permanent normal trade relations in the US, sources familiar with the move tell CNN. Biden is shown here in the State Dining Room of the White House on December 03, 2021 in Washington, DC.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Joe Biden announced Friday that the US, along with the G7 and European Union, will call for revoking "most favored nation" status for Russia, referred to as permanent normal trade relations in the US.

Biden said the move and said it would hold Russian President Vladimir Putin "even more accountable for his aggression against Ukraine."

"Each of our nations will take steps to deny 'most favored nation' status to Russia. A most favored nation status designation means two countries have agreed to trade with each other under the best possible terms -- low tariffs, few barriers to trade and the highest possible imports allowed," Biden said.

"In the United States, we call this permanent normal trade relations, PNTR, but it's the same thing. Revoking PNTR for Russia is going to make it harder for Russia to do business with the United States and doing it in unison with other nations that make up half of the global economy will be another crushing blow to the Russian economy that's already suffering very badly from our sanctions."

The move requires an act of Congress.

The move was one of multiple new actions on trade expected to be made by the Biden administration toward Russia. The United States will also ban imports of alcohol and seafood, such as vodka and caviar, from Russia, a White House official told CNN.

Each country is expected to implement this measure based on its own national processes. Sources familiar with the move made note of congressional efforts to revoke Russia's permanent normal trade relations. Congress is expected to introduce legislation following Biden's announcement.

CNN reported Thursday that bipartisan talks in the Senate had been taking shape to take more aggressive action on Russia's trade status -- after the White House effectively watered down the House-passed bill banning importing Russian oil, natural gas and coal into the US.

The earlier version of the legislation had included a provision that would suspend permanent normal trade relations for Russia and Belarus. But the White House expressed concerns over that part of the bill, and ultimately it was excised. The bill banning Russian energy imports that passed the House Wednesday night instead simply called for a review of Russia's status in the World Trade Organization.

Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, a Democrat of Oregon, told CNN that he was engaging in talks with the top tax writers in Congress and the Biden administration about the matter, as pressure grew to include tougher language in the House bill when the Senate takes it up -- as soon as next week.

"I believe the Russians -- the inhumane behavior of Russia does not justify it to get the fruits of the international community," Wyden told CNN.

Sen. Mike Crapo, an Idaho Republican and the ranking Republican on the Finance Committee, said he probably wouldn't support the House bill without stronger language on its trade status -- and made clear there would be an effort to amend it.

"The question is PNTR, which is absent. And then they had some other stuff on the WTO in there, which is kind of hollow if we don't do PNTR," Crapo said earlier in the day. "So, I probably would not support it because it doesn't have the key things that you need for a proper trade response."

This story has been updated with additional details Thursday.

