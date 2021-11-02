Biden announces new methane rules and launches global pledge to slash planet-warming emissions

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally north of a line extending from Carbondale, Illinois to Harrisburg, IL to Calhoun, Kentucky. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&