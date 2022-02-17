Biden announces $1 billion in infrastructure funding to clean up the Great Lakes

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

.Periods of heavy rain that fell last night into this morning has
produced two to three inches of rainfall across the warned area.
Another round of heavy rain is expected to occur early this
afternoon and will likely lead to overland flooding.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and Southwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Saline, Wabash, Wayne, White
and Williamson. In Southwest Indiana, Posey.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1053 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Herrin, Harrisburg, West
Frankfort, Mount Carmel, Benton, Carterville, Carmi,
Fairfield, Eldorado, Johnston City, Mcleansboro, Christopher,
Albion, Shawneetown, Rend Lake Area, Sesser and Zeigler.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph will
occur across western Kentucky. Isolated higher gusts up to 55
mph are possible here. Across southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, and southwest Indiana, peak wind gusts will be 40 to
45 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

.Widespread heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will persist
through the day across the region.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

The Flood Watch continues for

* All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
and most of western Kentucky except Christian, Todd, and Trigg
Counties.

* Until 6 PM CST this evening

* WHEN...From 6 AM CST this morning through 6 PM CST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying locations. Creeks and streams may
rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and
urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Biden announces $1 billion in infrastructure funding to clean up the Great Lakes

  • 0
Biden announces $1 billion in infrastructure funding to clean up the Great Lakes

President Joe Biden speaks about rebuilding manufacturing on February 8, from the South Court Auditorium in Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington.

 BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced $1 billion in funding from his administration's signature bipartisan infrastructure law would go toward cleanup and restoration of the Great Lakes.

"It's going to allow the most significant restoration of the Great Lakes in the history of the Great Lakes," Biden said in remarks in Lorain, Ohio.

The bulk of funding is targeted to restore what the Environmental Protection Agency has identified as severely degraded "Areas of Concern." The administration projects that funding from the infrastructure law -- combined with funds from annual Great Lakes Restoration Initiative appropriations and other sources -- should allow restoration of at least 22 areas of concern across Wisconsin, New York, Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois by 2030, with infrastructure funding also benefiting three additional sites over the same period.

"The Great Lakes are a vital economic engine and an irreplaceable environmental wonder, supplying drinking water for more than 40 million people, supporting nearly 1.5 million jobs, and sustaining life for thousands of species," EPA Administrator Michael Regan wrote in a statement shared with CNN on Wednesday. "Through the investments from President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure deal, we will make unprecedented progress in our efforts to restore and protect the waters and the communities of the Great Lakes basin."

The President made the announcement from the Black River in Lorain, Ohio, a tributary of Lake Erie and one of the 22 areas listed in Thursday's funding disbursement.

Per the EPA, the river earned the nickname "river of fish tumors," "due to its long history of industrial, agricultural, and urban uses, which led to poor water quality, loss of biodiversity, habitat degradation and sedimentation."

"This $1 billion investment will accelerate the cleanup across sites across the Great Lakes Basin, from Duluth, Minnesota, to Buffalo, New York, and everywhere in between, including several major areas of concern in Ohio, where the President will be traveling tomorrow," a senior administration official told reporters Wednesday.

"This accelerated cleanup and restoration effort will deliver environmental health and recreational benefits for communities throughout the region. It will also help revitalize the economy in these communities, like it's doing, and Loraine's Black River waterfront."

Cleaning up degraded waterways is a costly and labor-intensive endeavor, with extensive sediment remediation required. One official estimated that cleanup projects for areas of concern near Milwaukee and Detroit could cost up to $100 million each. Per the administration, the funding will be disbursed in accordance with the White House's Justice40 Initiative, which tasks agencies with ensuring that at least 40% of federal award dollars are directed to those it designates "disadvantaged communities," including cities like Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Buffalo, New York, Lorain and Duluth, Minnesota.

"With this investment, President Biden is delivering major environmental, public health, and economic wins for the Great Lakes region," former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who's tasked with implementing the infrastructure law, wrote in a statement shared with CNN on Wednesday.

"Building a better America requires us to confront legacy pollution and clean up the environment -- ensuring our kids drink clean water and creating good-paying jobs in the process. We know that cleaning up these waterways and improving the health of the Great Lakes will also create great economic opportunities for communities across the eight-state region and beyond."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

