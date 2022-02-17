Biden administration proposes eliminating hurdles for immigrants using public benefits and seeking legal status

 Skip to main content
.Periods of heavy rain that fell last night into this morning has
produced two to three inches of rainfall across the warned area.
Another round of heavy rain is expected to occur early this
afternoon and will likely lead to overland flooding.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and Southwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Saline, Wabash, Wayne, White
and Williamson. In Southwest Indiana, Posey.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1053 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Herrin, Harrisburg, West
Frankfort, Mount Carmel, Benton, Carterville, Carmi,
Fairfield, Eldorado, Johnston City, Mcleansboro, Christopher,
Albion, Shawneetown, Rend Lake Area, Sesser and Zeigler.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwestern Indiana, southeastern Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts of 45 mph are likely
to occur east of the Mississippi River. Across southeast
Missouri, peak wind gusts should be closer to 40 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

.Widespread heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will persist
through the day across the region.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

The Flood Watch continues for

* All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
and most of western Kentucky except Christian, Todd, and Trigg
Counties.

* Until 6 PM CST this evening

* WHEN...From 6 AM CST this morning through 6 PM CST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying locations. Creeks and streams may
rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and
urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Biden administration proposes eliminating hurdles for immigrants using public benefits and seeking legal status

The Biden administration plans to roll out a new rule eliminating potential hurdles for immigrants depending on public benefits and trying to obtain legal status, according to a newly proposed regulation.

The Biden administration plans to roll out a new rule eliminating potential hurdles for immigrants depending on public benefits and trying to obtain legal status, according to a newly proposed regulation.

The proposed change brings the so-called "public charge" rule back to the forefront.

The Trump administration had modified the decades-old regulation in a way that could reshape the legal immigrant population in the United States by making it more difficult for individuals to obtain status.

The Biden administration is changing course by considering what public benefits would indicate that an individual is largely depending on the federal government and excluding benefits, like food assistance programs and housing benefits, that shouldn't be used against an individual who is otherwise relying on their own resources.

Under the proposed rule, the Department of Homeland Security would consider benefits, like cash assistance for income maintenance under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and long-term institutionalization at government expense, according to a notice sent to Congress.

"The 2019 public charge rule was not consistent with our nation's values," said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a statement. "Under this proposed rule, we will return to the historical understanding of the term 'public charge' and individuals will not be penalized for choosing to access the health benefits and other supplemental government services available to them."

Under current regulations put in place in 1996, the term "public charge" is defined as someone who is "primarily dependent" on government assistance, meaning it supplies more than half their income.

But it only counted cash benefits, such as TANF or Supplemental Security Income from Social Security. The Trump administration widened the definition of who is expected to be dependent on the government by including more benefit programs. That change is no longer in effect.

Immigration officials can take into account an applicant's financial resources, health, education, skills, family status and age. But few people are rejected on these relatively narrow grounds, experts said.

The use of disaster assistance, pandemic assistance and other benefits will also not count against immigrants, according to the notice.

DHS argued in the new proposed regulation that changes made in 2019 by the Trump administration had caused a chilling effect within immigrant communities, citing experts, and led to immigrants avoiding benefits like medical care over concerns that use of those benefits might keep them from obtaining legal status.

As a result, the Biden administration proposes to adopt a standard similar to what was used prior to 2019. The proposed rule will have a 60-day public comment period.

