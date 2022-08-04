Biden administration plans to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

 Skip to main content
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES...

At 1215 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain and Significant street flooding from Marion to
Johnson City. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash
flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Potentially life threatening flash flooding.
Thunderstorms producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, West Frankfort, Benton, Carterville, Johnston City.

Rainfall rates have decreased over the area, with the strongest
thunderstorms now to the north and east. However, there continues to
be significant street flooding across Marion, Johnson City and
nearby areas. High water impacts are also being seen near some homes
and businesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, including the following areas, along and east of
Interstates 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving disturbance will trigger scattered to numerous
thunderstorms through this evening. Storms that repeat over
the same area will be capable of producing flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Biden administration plans to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

The Biden administration plans to declare monkeypox a public health emergency as early as August 4, a source familiar with the decision told CNN.

 Getty Images

The Biden administration plans to declare monkeypox a public health emergency as early as Thursday, a source familiar with the decision told CNN.

The announcement would come from the Department of Health and Human Services. With cases on the rise across the US, the administration has been criticized at times for its handling of the outbreak, and some have called on the government to declare a national emergency without delay.

One of those criticisms, as CNN reported earlier Thursday, was that HHS waited more than three weeks after the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the US to order bulk stocks of the monkeypox vaccine, which the government owns and stores in Denmark, be bottled and sent to the US for distribution. The delay was in part out of concern that once those vaccines were taken out of bulk storage, they would lose years of shelf life.

Politico was first to report on the expected declaration.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

