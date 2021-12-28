Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100

Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON... The gusty winds are developing as forecast. Already, there are some gusts into the low 30s mph in southern Kentucky and southern portions of southeast Missouri. That's where the best gusts will be, likely 30 to 35 mph, but a few may top that. Elsewhere, 20 to 30 mph will be more commonplace. Gusts this high will produce a hazard for area drivers, especially high profile type vehicles and tractor trailers. High wave conditions will plague area lakes. Secure any loose items you don't want blown around as well. If a higher gust occurs, it's possible a poorly, shallow, or wet rooted tree can be downed. Limbs might blow down, and it's not unheard of to have a power outage as a result of winds gusting like they will this afternoon. Take the necessary precautions and remain weather aware.