...GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...

The gusty winds are developing as forecast. Already, there are
some gusts into the low 30s mph in southern Kentucky and southern
portions of southeast Missouri. That's where the best gusts will
be, likely 30 to 35 mph, but a few may top that. Elsewhere, 20 to
30 mph will be more commonplace.

Gusts this high will produce a hazard for area drivers, especially
high profile type vehicles and tractor trailers. High wave
conditions will plague area lakes. Secure any loose items you
don't want blown around as well. If a higher gust occurs, it's
possible a poorly, shallow, or wet rooted tree can be downed.
Limbs might blow down, and it's not unheard of to have a power
outage as a result of winds gusting like they will this afternoon.
Take the necessary precautions and remain weather aware.

Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100

Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100

Betty White, here in 2015, is celebrating her 100th birthday next month.

 Mark Davis/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for TV Land

Betty White, a national treasure, is just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.

The award-winning actress spoke to People Magazine ahead of the milestone, saying, "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing," White said.

White revealed a secret to her longevity, joking that she tries "to avoid anything green" in her diet.

"I think it's working," she quipped.

White has starred in series like "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" over the years and says she now lives a quieter life, playing crossword puzzles and card games, according to the magazine. She also loves to watch wildlife documentaries, "Jeopardy!" and golf.

But the key to her happiness, the actress and philanthropist said, is that she works to "always find the positive" in her life.

"I got it from my mom, and that never changed," she said.

The big day for White is January 17.

