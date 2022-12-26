Better Business Bureau: Facebook scams in local buy-and-sell groups

...One More Round of Light Accumulating Snowfall Expected...
Light to moderate snowfall will taper off through midday.
Temperatures are expected to approach and rise just above freezing
through this afternoon. In the late afternoon another cold front
will sweep through the region, lowering temperatures back into the
mid to lower 20s. This front will likely be accompanied by another
round of snowfall. Current indications is this round will be
lighter than this mornings snowfall, with accumulations up to
around one inch expected. Travelers should be prepared to exercise
caution and monitor for forecast updates through the day.