Beshear vetoes charter school bill

(WSIL) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear vetoed a bill aimed at introducing charter schools in the state. 

The education bill also would have designated a set of historical documents and speeches to incorporate classroom work. 

Governor Beshear says the bill would have used money from public schools.

"They take tax dollars away from our already underfunded schools and our tax payer dollars should not be redirected to for-profit entities that run charter schools." said Beshear. 

The legislature will have a chance to override the veto when lawmakers reconvene April 13. 

