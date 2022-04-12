Beshear signs bills investing in public safety, law enforcement

(WSIL) -- Governor Andy Beshear Tuesday signed into law two pieces of legislation that make investments in law enforcement and enhance public safety.
“My administration’s top priority is to protect our Kentucky families and communities, which is why we must boldly invest in our law enforcement,” Gov. Beshear said. “Thank you to every KSP trooper and officer who quickly responds to the emergencies and needs of the diverse communities that make up our commonwealth. Today, we show our appreciation by signing these bills into law.”
Competitive Salaries for KSP Sworn Personnel
KSP is experiencing an unprecedented shortage of troopers, with its lowest numbers in more than 30 years. The agency is staffed with 856 full-time sworn troopers and officers, which is 150 short of the agency’s sworn strength in 2006. Currently, KSP ranks 74th in the state among law enforcement agencies for starting pay, and compared with state police agencies in seven neighboring states, KSP ranks last in pay overall.
House Bill 259 ensures that all troopers will receive a $15,000 raise. Additionally, KSP’s starting pay for sworn officers will increase from $40,000 to $55,000 annually.
This bill also includes a contribution enhancement for members of the State Police Retirement System Tier III plan, which will have an immediate impact on veteran troopers, the 71 recent graduates of the KSP Training Academy and new recruits who are preparing to report for training in June.
Lastly, it establishes enhanced promotion pay for trooper and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) officer supervisor ranks.
Investment in Recording System for State Police
The Governor also announced that $12.2 million has been included in the state budget for KSP to purchase an integrated video recording system.
KSP sworn officers will have a body camera and in-car camera, which will work together to capture synchronized video of an incident from multiple vantage points. With this funding, KSP will be able to equip 650 uniformed troopers and officers, as well as members of other specialized sections.
Enhanced Benefits for Retired KSP Sworn Classifications
KSP currently has employed 62 retired troopers, known as trooper Rs, and 10 retired CVE officers. These officers have voluntarily returned to the agency to assist with staff shortages and continue to serve and protect the commonwealth.
As of today, KSP has 38 vacancies for retired KSP troopers and five vacancies for retired CVE officers.
By signing Senate Bill 209, Gov. Beshear is establishing paid vacation, sick leave and holiday pay, as well as enhanced health insurance contribution payments for retired KSP troopers and CVE officers.