Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Chief Deputy Jody Cash

(WSIL) -- Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 21, in honor of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
Chief Deputy Cas was killed in Marshall County on Monday during an officer-involved shooting at the Sheriff's Office.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Cash began his law enforcement career with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and went on to serve with the Murray State University Police and the Kentucky State Police, where he retired as a sergeant before joining the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute. Additional flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.