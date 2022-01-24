Beshear: $36 million in federal assistance for tornado victims approved

(WSIL) -- Governor Andy Beshear said to date $36 million in total federal assistance has been approved for December tornado victims.
This includes more than $10.7 million in FEMA assistance approved for individuals and households, including more than $7.6 million for housing assistance and more than $3 million for other disaster-related needs. Nearly $25 million in SBA disaster loans has been approved for homeowners, renters and businesses.
The Governor reminded those who need to apply for FEMA assistance to do so by Friday, Feb. 11. To apply visit disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will next be used to add 20% on top of what the Federal Emergency Management Agency awards in individual assistance for uninsured homeowners and renters impacted by the storms. Checks should go out within the next two weeks.
The number of Kentuckians who are eligible to receive FEMA benefits and the extra 20% includes at least 475 uninsured homeowners and 987 uninsured renters.
Regarding debris removal, the Governor said the extreme damage caused by the tornadoes will take a long time rebuild. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that more than 4.6 million cubic yards of debris existed and more than 1.1 million cubic yards have been removed for a total of approximately 24.5% debris removed thus far.
The Governor said that Kentucky State Parks are continuing to provide housing and food services for 352 displaced Kentuckians and 58 first responders. Anyone who would like to volunteer to help should contact Andy Kasitz at andy.kasitz@ky.gov.
The Governor also said that FEMA has approved direct temporary housing assistance in six Kentucky counties: Caldwell, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg and Warren. FEMA is contacting survivors in these counties who applied for assistance and may be eligible for direct temporary housing options.
The Governor said the state is working with data from Graves and Hopkins county officials, the American Red Cross and FEMA partners to assess the temporary sheltering needs of displaced families with school-age children in order to relocate them as close as possible to their school districts.
He announced that the Commonwealth Sheltering Program will make available 200 newly purchased travel trailers for these impacted families as an interim step in the rebuilding process.