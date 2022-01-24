 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wind chills expected to fall near or below zero late Tuesday
Night into Wednesday morning...

The cold front moving through the Quad State region overnight will
usher in much colder and drier air across the area on Tuesday.
The coldest air will filter into the Quad State Tuesday night and
into early Wednesday morning.

Wind Chills will drop near the zero mark near the Interstate 64
corridor short after midnight Tuesday night, bottoming out between
zero and five below by 6 am CST on Wednesday. Zero to sub-zero
wind chills will be most likely along and north of a line from
Cape Girardeau Missouri to just south of Owensboro Kentucky. These
sub-zero wind chills will impact parts of southwest Indiana,
southern Illinois, and southeast Missouri.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be hovering around the freezing
mark, but remaining below the freezing mark on Wednesday.

If you will be working outdoors or must wait outdoors for
transportation for work and school Wednesday morning, be sure to
bundle up in layers of clothing to keep warm and lessen the
chances for hypothermia and frostbite.

Consider checking on neighbors and others that may be in unheated
or poorly heated dwellings.

Pets and livestock kept outdoors and vulnerable to these cold
conditions should be given adequate food, water, and shelter.

Wind Chills should improve markedly on Thursday, but will still
remain in the teens and 20s for the rest of the day on Wednesday.

Beshear: $36 million in federal assistance for tornado victims approved

  • 0
tornado damage

(WSIL) -- Governor Andy Beshear said to date $36 million in total federal assistance has been approved for December tornado victims. 

This includes more than $10.7 million in FEMA assistance approved for individuals and households, including more than $7.6 million for housing assistance and more than $3 million for other disaster-related needs. Nearly $25 million in SBA disaster loans has been approved for homeowners, renters and businesses.

The Governor reminded those who need to apply for FEMA assistance to do so by Friday, Feb. 11. To apply visit disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will next be used to add 20% on top of what the Federal Emergency Management Agency awards in individual assistance for uninsured homeowners and renters impacted by the storms. Checks should go out within the next two weeks.

The number of Kentuckians who are eligible to receive FEMA benefits and the extra 20% includes at least 475 uninsured homeowners and 987 uninsured renters.

Regarding debris removal, the Governor said the extreme damage caused by the tornadoes will take a long time rebuild. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that more than 4.6 million cubic yards of debris existed and more than 1.1 million cubic yards have been removed for a total of approximately 24.5% debris removed thus far.

The Governor said that Kentucky State Parks are continuing to provide housing and food services for 352 displaced Kentuckians and 58 first responders. Anyone who would like to volunteer to help should contact Andy Kasitz at andy.kasitz@ky.gov.

The Governor also said that FEMA has approved direct temporary housing assistance in six Kentucky counties: Caldwell, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg and Warren. FEMA is contacting survivors in these counties who applied for assistance and may be eligible for direct temporary housing options.

The Governor said the state is working with data from Graves and Hopkins county officials, the American Red Cross and FEMA partners to assess the temporary sheltering needs of displaced families with school-age children in order to relocate them as close as possible to their school districts.

He announced that the Commonwealth Sheltering Program will make available 200 newly purchased travel trailers for these impacted families as an interim step in the rebuilding process.

Tags

Recommended for you