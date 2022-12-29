Benton skating rink forced to close temporarily due to devastating water leak

BENTON, IL (WSIL) - A staple of Benton entertainment for both young and old, Pearson's Skating Rink, is temporarily closing its doors due to a devastating water break.
Owner David Pearson said despite keeping a close watch on their surveillance cameras, they got quite the surprise on Sunday when something didn't look right. When Pearson and his wife, Jamie, arrived at the rink, he says there was almost 2" of standing water. Pearson said the water covered the entire concessions area, down the skate rental area and across the wooden skate floor. As Pearson inspected the floor, it bowed and bubbled under his feet. Pearson said a pipe in the lady's room was the culprit. He said they're still trying to wrap their mind around what's happened.
"We've both been crying and trying to figure out what's going to happen next. We still think it's a dream, until we pull the pictures up on our phone. And then it's like, no, it's not a dream," Pearson said of the ordeal. "But we're trying to keep our spirits up. We're praying every day, that's all we can do."
Pearson said he suspects they'll have to replace the entire floor. Fortunately, they do have insurance but are unsure how long that process will take. Pearson said they've cancelled all skating and parties through March but are hopeful to open the skating rink back-up as soon as possible.