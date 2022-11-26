Benton residents say a boy was hurt in a hit & run; police reportedly seeking video

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- Residents in Benton say police are searching for surveillance video after a boy was hurt in a hit & run incident.
Pastor Dean Severin from Fires of Revival Chapel says there were numerous first responders at the scene near his church on the 900 Block of McLeansboro Road around 3 p.m. Friday.
A second witness across the street from the scene says a fire truck, two ambulances and five police units responded to the incident.
Severin and the second witness say police were going around the area asking neighbors for any surveillance footage. Both men said they don't have cameras on their property. Neither saw the hit & run happen.
Severin tells News 3 he met the mother moments after the incident and began praying with her. She told Severin the boy was crossing McLeansboro Road when he was hit.
"She of course was very upset and was tearful and let me know that he'd gotten hurt on the side of his head and also one leg was damaged," Severin said.
Severin believes the driver 'should be prosecuted severely.'
"The normal thing that most anyone would do would stop, help that boy and get him to a hospital," Severin said.
News 3 reached out to the Benton Police Department to confirm witness accounts and to request further information but haven't responded. The extent of the victim's injuries is unclear.