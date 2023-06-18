Benton, KY man dies after truck overturns and catches fire

SEDALIA, KY (WSIL) -- A man from Benton, KY died after his semitruck flipped over and burst into flames.
Details on the crash comes from a Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
On Saturday, June 17 at around 8:50 a.m., Seargeant Richard Edwards reported to KY 97 and Burnetts Road in Sedalia for a semi accident. Edwards soon discovered that the truck was on fire, and the driver, 62-year-old Mark Smith of Benton, KY, was still inside. Though Edwards and some brave bystanders attempted to reach Smith, the inferno was too extreme.
The Sedalia Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire, but first responders at the scene could not save Smith's life.
After an investigation, it was discovered the semi was driving north on KY 97 when the truck dropped off the roadway going around a left curve, causing Smith to lose control of the vehicle. The truck made contact with a utility pole, a concrete culvert, and then flipped over. The truck caught fire due to the damage, and eventually the cab exploded.