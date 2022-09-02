Benton Fire Chief goes for third win at Ted Horn 100

BENTON (WSIL) - A big part of the final days of the Du Quoin State Fair including racing. Saturday night's big show, the USAC Silver Crown Ted Horn 100.
The race is 100 miles and takes less than 60-minutes to finish at a top speed of more than 160 miles per hour. One driver, who's won twice before, looks to take the Ted Horn 100 again and put himself in the history books.
"So, you're a career fireman , and you race cars. Are you an adrenalin junkie?" asked WSIL reporter, Rachel Gartner.
"Yeah, I'd say its a pretty safe bet to say I'm an adrenalin junkie," Shane Cockrum chuckled.
Cockrum isn't only a firefighter, he's Benton's Fire Chief. He was named Benton Fire Chief two months after his second back-to-back Ted Horn 100 win in 2015.
"You know, everything matters," Cockrum explained. "It's a high stress type environment. So, I think even though firefighting and racing are two completely different disciplines - the same thing that makes you a great firefighter or fire chief and stay cool under pressure is also the same thing that makes you a good race car driver."
Cockrum's been involved in racing, immersed in racing, since he was a child and following in his father's footsteps. If he wins a third time, he said, he and the BLS Racing team will be among those who are remembered in racing history.
"We'll go with the likes of Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt, and a lot of drivers who are motorsports icons, in the history of motorsports history in general, in the US and in the world," said Cockrum. "So, I try not to put any added pressure on myself, but certainly there are some big shoes to fill, and that's what we're going to try to do."
Cockrum said he's traveled the country, but there's definitely something special about racing right in his backyard.
"The beauty of DQ is, I get the biggest standing ovation, the biggest crowd, and sometimes I feel like half of the city of Benton is there," Cockrum said. "So, when I'm out on the front straightaway and they're introducing me, to have those people with you for those 100 miles, it feels like, I believe it's an added help."
The USAC Silver Crown is set for Saturday, September 3rd, at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds
Schedule of events:
Hot Laps begin at 5 p.m.
Qualifying laps at 6:15 p.m.
Hooligan laps at 7:15 p.m.
Main Event at 8:15 p.m.