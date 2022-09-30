Benton beats Harrisburg 24-21

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- The Benton Rangers traveled to play the Harrisburg Bulldogs in a week six Friday night football matchup.
The scoring started early for Benton after a huge kickoff return, in which quarterback Tiffin Kuzukas takes it in on a QB keeper for a touchdown from three yards out. Benton on top early, 7-0.
The Bulldogs would bite back. Quarterback Owen Rann hands the ball off to Carmelo Downy and he's gone, sprinting down the sideline for the Harrisburg touchdown. Both teams are deadlocked at 7 early.
Back to the Bulldogs as the quarter winds down. Rann takes the snap and lofts a deep ball down the sideline, and hits his receiver Tevin Godsey in stride, and he runs into the endzone for the touchdown.
Godsey makes big plays on offense, and he does the same on defense. The Rangers decide to go for it on fourth down. The Benton QB fires a pass to his receiver, but it's intercepted by Godsey.
Just after the two minute warning, the Rangers are looking to get some points on the board. The Rangers QB rolls out, looking for a receiver, and he fires a pass for his receiver in the endzone Grant Owens, tying up the game as the half ends.
The game was close in the first half, and that would be the case for the second half, as the Benton Rangers outlast the Harrisburg Bulldogs 24-21. The Rangers are an undefeated 3-0 in conference play.