Benefit helps Johnston City boy with rare bone cancer

(WSIL) -- Dozens gathered in Johnston City to benefit a local boy with a rare bone cancer. Lance Baldwin is battling Ewing Sarcoma. He was diagnosed after he fell and broke his hip.
The fundraiser Sunday included bounce houses, a dunk tank, corn hole tournaments, raffles and music.
Lance's grandfather, Charles Hill says his hip surgery is scheduled for Thursday but he still has chemo-therapy to get through.
"He's a tough little kid, he's been right there, he's fought with it and he's still fighting with it, he's going to make it because he's got that positive attitude but it's just been tough for him. Today is a blessing, it's all just a blessing from God, that's all you can count it as, but I want to thank everybody for all they've done, thank everybody for what they're doing, most of all we need a lot of prayer because he's not through this yet." said Hill.
Ewing Sarcoma not only attacks the bones, but also the soft tissue around bones.
While anyone can get the disease children and teenagers are more prone to it.