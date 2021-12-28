Benefit concert for tornado victims to be held in January

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A concert benefitting the victims of the recent tornadoes in western Kentucky will be held next week.
The Kentucky Moose Association will hold "Stronger Together" tornado relief benefit.
The concert will take place on January 5, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center.
The show will feature Ronnie McDowell, Buddy Jewel, Rhonda Vincent and Maggie Rose.
Tickets are $25.00 online or you can purchase them at the Paducah Moose Lodge. If you buy tickets at the door, they will cost $30.
