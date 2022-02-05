Below freezing temperature streak continues, even with sunshine

WSIL (Carterville) -- We still remain in below freezing temperatures for the third day in the row. Even with the help of sunshine, highs today are forecasted to only reach the mid to upper 20s.
Into the night, temperatures will dip into the teens with wind chills down to the single digits. Skies will remain clear. Icy roads remain a concern thanks to snowmelt caused from the sunshine and below freezing temperatures.
Sunday will be much warmer than today as we expect to break our 72 hour below freezing streak. Highs will climb to the upper 30s and the sunshine will remain.