Below average trend continuing -- warm up on the horizon

WSIL (Carterville) -- Brr! It's definitely a day to grab a hoodie as you're headed out. A cold front swept the region Monday evening, now letting a high pressure work it's way in. Our northern counties are really feeling the cool down with temperatures in the mid 40s!
Sunshine is sticking around all day but even so, temperatures won't warm up above the mid 70s. Absolutely gorgeous fall-like weather and a great excuse to spend all day outdoors.
Temperatures are staying steady with the fall vibes through the rest of this week. Summer isn't done with us quite yet as we're back in the mid 80s by next week!