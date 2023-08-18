Below average temperatures today, before heat returns

WSIL(Carterville, IL)-- For the fourth day in a row, we are tracking mild, below average temperatures for the middle of August.
Highs today will be in the lower 80s again, and into the mid 80s in portions of southeastern Missouri and western Kentucky. Humidity should also be much lower today with abundant sunshine for the afternoon. Overnight tonight,
we are expecting temperatures to cool into the low 60s. A few spots could reach the upper 50s again, but it will depend of how fast the winds shift out of the south tonight.
This is likely our last mild day for a while, as we are tracking the next warm up starting this weekend and lasting through next week. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s, and on Sunday, highs will be in the low 90s. By mid next week, we are expecting highs to be in the mid to upper 90s with the heat index topping 105 for some locations.
We also will likely see no rainfall for next week as a system of high pressure will be in place for much of next week.