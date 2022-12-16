Below average temperatures through the weekend, stay warm

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's been a cold and windy day. We saw some sunshine but temperatures only climbed into the upper 30s and low 40s. It will stay cold overnight, with lows dipping into the low to md 20s by morning.
Saturday will be a very chilly and cloudy day. High temperatures will only climb into the mid 30s, with wind chills in the 20s. A few flurries will possible again but with no substantial impacts.
Sunday will bring more sunshine but temperatures will remain below average. Highs will top out in the upper 30s.
All eyes are on the end of next week. We're tracking an arctic blast of cold air. High temperatures will likely dip into the low 20s and upper teens. Confidence is high when it comes to the cold air. How much and if we see any winter weather remains in question.