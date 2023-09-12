Below average temperatures and sunshine Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The light rain will continue to move out of the region this evening, followed by some chilly temperatures. Thanks to today's cold front, lows will dip into the low 50s by Wednesday morning. You may want to break out the jackets.
The cool and crisp morning will be followed by a beautiful afternoon. Highs will stay below average, topping out in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine. Dewpoints will also dip back into the 50s, making the air refreshing.
The remainder of the week will be great for outdoor activities. Low temperatures will continue in the 50s each night, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Enjoy the taste of fall weather! The official start to fall is still 10 days away.