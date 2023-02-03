Beloved 25-year-old giant panda dies at Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, TN (WSIL) -- A 25-year-old giant panda has died at the Memphis Zoo.
The zoo said they are devastated on their Facebook page and are mourning the death of the giant panda “Le Le”.
Le Le was born on July 18, 1998, and was a quarter of a century old at the time of his passing.
The Memphis Zoo said Le Le was a happy bear that enjoyed apples, had an easy-going personality, and was a favorite for all who met and worked with him over the years.
The zoo said “Le Le’s” name translates to “happy happy”.
They said Le Le was adored by all his keepers, all the Memphis Zoo staff and the City of Memphis.
For more than 20 years, Le Le has delighted millions of guests and served as “an exemplary ambassador for his species and remains a shining symbol of conservation partnership with the People’s Republic of China,” the Memphis Zoo said on their Facebook page.
The cause of death has yet to be determined and the medical investigation is pending.
Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.