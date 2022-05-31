Belleville Bishop visits Carbondale, urges more action to protect unborn children

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A ranking member of the Catholic Church held a mass in Carbondale in hopes of encouraging pregnant women to raise their child and avoid having an abortion.
Bishop Michael McGovern of the Belleville Diocese visited St. Francis Xavier Church to hold a sermon on the Feast of Visitation of the Virgin Mary.
The biblical story, observed every year on May 31, tells of Mary's visit to her cousin Elizabeth, both of whom became pregnant through unusual circumstances.
McGovern hoped to use the story to encourage women to keep their child and reassure them that they can get help from places like a church. McGovern says there needs to be better efforts to inform women of these resources.
"Whether its before a child is born, medical care, emotional support and then also basic resources when a woman has a baby whether its diapers, baby formula, baby clothes, furniture," McGovern said.
McGovern's sermon came weeks after CHOICES: Memphis Center For Reproductive Health announced it would open an abortion clinic in Carbondale.
Zeigler resident Cindy Wisniewski says she and others plan to demonstrate against the planned building in hopes of keeping it from opening. Wisniewski says there are other options a woman can make besides abortion.
"If you can't have the baby, if you don't want the baby don't abort it," Wisniewski said. "Please give it up to safe haven. [A] fire department, or a Catholic hospital for adoption."
But not all Catholics share the same stance on abortion. U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California) has faced backlash from U.S. bishops for openly supporting abortion. Her local archbishop denied to give her a communion.
Wisniewski feels any Catholic who supports abortion shouldn't be granted a communion.
"No. Not even President Biden," Wisniewski said. "None any of these politicians should get communion. I agree with the archbishop in San Diego with Nancy Pelosi."
Bishop McGovern believes there should be a conversation between clergy and a pro-abortion Catholic in order to find the best solution.
The message from Tuesday's sermon according to McGovern: God has a plan, even when a child is conceived through violence.
""For a woman who... has conceived a child through something like violence... is an encouraging thing to do," McGovern said. "We would encourage women to be courageous and welcome that life."