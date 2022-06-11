Beginning to warm up, isolated showers tomorrow

Carterville (WSIL) -- Clouds are still lingering across the area this afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 80s, much closer to 'normal' compared to yesterday. It stays fairly quiet through the evening.
Into tonight, we could see rain move in from north to south after midnight, sticking around through the early morning hours.
A chance of rain remain for parts of Sunday, but it's a very isolated chance and nothing to cancel plans over. Biggest focus is an increase in temperatures and dewpoints, making tomorrow pretty uncomfortable, but this is just the start. Expect highs tomorrow in the low 90s and dewpoints in the 70s.
We won't cool off much overnight Sunday, only dipping into the mid to upper 70s, roughly 13 degrees above our typical low.
Biggest story going into work week is the heat wave. We'll see multiple days in a row in the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices between 100-110 degrees Monday through Wednesday.
It's very important to stay weather aware and safe this next week. Download the Storm Track 3 app to stay up to date with any watches, warnings or advisories because I could easily see our region getting a heat advisory and possibly even an excessive heat warning into the week.