Before & After: A look at the debris removal in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY (WSIL) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District has now removed more than 250,000 cubic yards of debris from the right of way in the City of Mayfield, Kentucky and surrounding areas throughout Graves County.
Debris should be sorted into 5 categories: vegetative debris (tree branches, logs, leaves, plants), hazardous waste (oil, batteries, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas), electronics (TV’s, computers, phones, DVDs), construction debris (building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing), and large appliances (refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters, dishwashers).
Place debris only in the right of way (within 15 feet of the curb or edge of the street). Do not place debris on or near utility boxes, water meter covers, near trees, poles, fire hydrants, or other structures. Please do not place debris in the roadway. If your insurance company is coordinating debris removal from your property, follow their instructions.