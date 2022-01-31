 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, and ice accumulations of
two tenths to four tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Poplar
Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Marion and Albion
Illinois.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided
unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could
impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes,
especially on Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Prolonged power outages may occur where
significant ice accumulations develop.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Before & After: A look at the debris removal in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY (WSIL) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District has now removed more than 250,000 cubic yards of debris from the right of way in the City of Mayfield, Kentucky and surrounding areas throughout Graves County.

Debris should be sorted into 5 categories: vegetative debris (tree branches, logs, leaves, plants), hazardous waste (oil, batteries, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas), electronics (TV’s, computers, phones, DVDs), construction debris (building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing), and large appliances (refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters, dishwashers).

Place debris only in the right of way (within 15 feet of the curb or edge of the street). Do not place debris on or near utility boxes, water meter covers, near trees, poles, fire hydrants, or other structures. Please do not place debris in the roadway. If your insurance company is coordinating debris removal from your property, follow their instructions.

