Beautiful weather returns -- tracking a warm up next week

WSIL (Carterville) -- A cool and dry period has begun again for our region. A high pressure is settled just to our north, funneling in much more pleasant temperatures. We have a few clouds hanging around but even so, blue skies and sunshine are still able to show through.
Soak up this beautiful weather at the Du Quoin State Fair! Conditions will be very comfortable with low humidity, sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s.
Todays weather will 'cut and paste' almost every day this week until we get to the weekend. Things take a turn for the hotter as we start September. Highs are back into the 90s and feeling like triple digits, so enjoy this week!