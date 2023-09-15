Beautiful weather as we head into the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another gorgeous day across the region. We've seen plenty of sunshine and more mild temperatures. Temperatures this afternoon are in the upper 70s and low 80s.
If you're getting out for some Friday night football, it will be a nice evening. Mostly clear skies will stick around with temperatures dipping into the 60s, and lows into the 50s.
Clouds will begin to increase on Saturday but it should be another nice day. The humidity will stay comfortable, with highs climbing back up near 80s.
A cold front will bring a very small chance for light showers Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. However, most of us will remain dry.
Behind the front Sunday will be another nice day, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s.
Enjoy the nice temperatures. A warming trend is still expected as we head into next week.