2023 Du Quoin State Fair

Beautiful trend continues -- still tracking September heat wave

4 cams

WSIL (Carterville) -- It really doesn't get much better than this for the end of August. Temperatures are in the low 80s and humidity is still at a very comfortable level. Even with the extra sunshine, the evening is still expected to be very pleasant! 

hourly

Make sure to enjoy this gorgeous weather outside on the patio or head down to Du Quoin for the State Fair. Overnight will be another cool one with temperatures falling to the low 60s. 

dew points

Tomorrow will be a bit breezy, otherwise we stay comfortable through most of the work week. Highs stay right around 80s with lots of sunshine expected. Pattern change comes this weekend with hot temperatures and humidity returning. 

temp outlook

Unfortunately for those ready for fall, the first half of September is trending very warm. Summer just isn't done with us quite yet. 

