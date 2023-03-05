 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Franklin and Williamson
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 21.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Sunday was 21.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Beautiful today and tomorrow -- tracking rain and cooler temps the rest of the week

WSIL (Carterville) -- Spring is in the air with todays weather. Temperatures have climbed into the mid 60s and with an influencing high pressure, there's plenty of sunshine. The breeze has begun to pick up out of the south but really not a bad Sunday. 

hourly

We'll remain calm again this evening and overnight. Staying fairly mild with temperatures only falling into the upper 40s. 

tomorrow

The weather team may need to write some 'excuse for absence' letters for tomorrow's weather. Even with a strong breeze out of the southwest due to a tight pressure gradient, it'll still be gorgeous. Highs will reach low to mid 70s! It'll be a day to keep eye on records for a few of us. 

precip

The chance for rain tomorrow isn't zero thanks to a late afternoon cold front that could bring moisture, but it shouldn't dampen the day. Tuesday will be back to reality with temperatures closer to average with highs in the mid 50s. 

We'll really need to keep an eye on the late week system. There is potential for more rain and with already high river and lake levels, it may become an issue. 

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

