Beautiful today and tomorrow -- tracking rain and cooler temps the rest of the week

WSIL (Carterville) -- Spring is in the air with todays weather. Temperatures have climbed into the mid 60s and with an influencing high pressure, there's plenty of sunshine. The breeze has begun to pick up out of the south but really not a bad Sunday.
We'll remain calm again this evening and overnight. Staying fairly mild with temperatures only falling into the upper 40s.
The weather team may need to write some 'excuse for absence' letters for tomorrow's weather. Even with a strong breeze out of the southwest due to a tight pressure gradient, it'll still be gorgeous. Highs will reach low to mid 70s! It'll be a day to keep eye on records for a few of us.
The chance for rain tomorrow isn't zero thanks to a late afternoon cold front that could bring moisture, but it shouldn't dampen the day. Tuesday will be back to reality with temperatures closer to average with highs in the mid 50s.
We'll really need to keep an eye on the late week system. There is potential for more rain and with already high river and lake levels, it may become an issue.