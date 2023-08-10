Beautiful this evening -- storm chances return for the weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- We're a bit warmer today thanks to the sunshine and winds from the south, but humidity is still a bit lower making for a pleasant evening. We will continue to dry out which will be nice after recent soggy weather.
Overnight we'll stay fairly calm. Temperatures fall into the upper 60s and we may see some patchy fog return.
Most of Friday will feel like a typical August day with sunshine, warm temperatures and higher humidity. Heat indices will be back into the triple digits for a few of us. Some pop up storms during the afternoon is possible but the main focus goes after midnight and into early Saturday. An unsettled pattern makes it's return.
The Storm Prediction Center has our northern counties outlined in a Slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather. Our southern counties seeing a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk.
A few more isolated storms stick around during the weekend, but it's nothing worth cancelling plans over.