Beautiful Sunday, rain & clouds returning for the work week

Carterville (WSIL) -- Today puts the 'sun' in Sunday. Gorgeous across the area with lots of blue skies and highs in mid to upper 70s. There is a bit of a breeze so if you're out on the boat today, just be aware.
Clouds will return to the area tomorrow morning as you're heading out the door for work. Temperatures remain mild, climbing into the mid 70s. Rain will also be returning into the area late evening.
The rain will be sticking with us off and on all week, very similar to last week. We're keeping an eye on Monday and Tuesday because the Storm Prediction Center has parts of our area under a marginal (1/5) and slight (2/5) threat.