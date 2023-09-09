Beautiful Sunday ahead, rain chances return next week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a gorgeous start to the weekend, with below average high temperatures. The quiet and cool conditions will continue overnight. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 50s by morning.
Sunday will bring more great outdoor weather. We should see plenty of sunshine with more comfortable temperatures. Highs will be a degree or two warmer than today, topping out near 80 degrees.
Our next system is expected to arrive late Monday evening. A cold front will move in, bringing back the chance for rain Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Amounts will be light, under 0.25".
The front will usher in even cooler temperatures by the middle of next week. Get ready for hoodie weather.