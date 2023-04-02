Beautiful Sunday -- unsettled pattern returns for the work week

WSIL (Carterville) -- April is continuing to be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and blue skies. High pressure has shifted to our southeast changing the direction of the winds, causing it to feel warmer than yesterday. Gusts could climb close to 20 mph.
Temperatures are in the mid 60s making it a perfect day to spend outside whether you’re at a ball game or enjoying Easter activities. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s and the chance of rain returns.
We begin to see an unsettled pattern return late tonight for the start of the work week. A few scattered showers could move in tonight and into Monday morning. Some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out either but not tracking anything severe yet. Monday afternoon will be very warm into the 70s with partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday and Wednesday remain the time to be weather aware. The Storm Prediction Center has much of southeast Missouri in a Level 3 (out of 5) "Enhanced" risk. Southern Illinois is in a Level 2 (out of 5) "Slight" risk. We’ll also see the first 80s of the season across the region Tuesday afternoon for many as a very warm day is anticipated.
During the evening hours, we’ll see the chances for a few storms. There’s still some uncertainty on if and how severe it will be so it’ll be something to continue to monitor.
The threat will carry over into Wednesday morning as the cold front sweeps the area and storms return. Ahead of the front temperatures stay warm but later into the day, we’ll cool off.
The second half of the work week is much calmer and cooler.