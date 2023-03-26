Beautiful Sunday -- tracking rain tonight and cooler temps to start the week

WSIL (Carterville) -- Today will put the sun in Sunday! A beautiful spring day is expected as highs climb into the upper 60s, low 70s. This evening we'll begin seeing clouds return along with a weak cold front, which will be bringing the next chance of rain.
Most of it will fall overnight but isolated showers may linger on your Monday morning commute. Lows will fall into the low 40s with wind chills in the upper 30s. Behind the cold front temperatures will be much cooler for the start of the week.
Paducah has had 20.00 inches of rain since the beginning of the year which is 8.44 inches above average. That's 40% of our annual rainfall! We'll be adding to those totals a few times this week.
After tonight and tomorrow morning we return to a quiet pattern. We'll see 60s by Thursday as our next chance of showers return. Rain totals across the region have been dominating our yearly average.