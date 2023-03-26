 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and near Murphysboro

.Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River. At
Plumfield, the river will reach flood stage tonight and crest in
minor flood stage near 22.4 feet beginning early Monday morning. At
Murphysboro, the river will rise above flood stage tonight and crest
in moderate flood stage near 29.0 feet beginning Wednesday afternoon.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 1030 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.4
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Beautiful Sunday -- tracking rain tonight and cooler temps to start the week

out the door

WSIL (Carterville) -- Today will put the sun in Sunday! A beautiful spring day is expected as highs climb into the upper 60s, low 70s. This evening we'll begin seeing clouds return along with a weak cold front, which will be bringing the next chance of rain. 

hourly rain

Most of it will fall overnight but isolated showers may linger on your Monday morning commute. Lows will fall into the low 40s with wind chills in the upper 30s. Behind the cold front temperatures will be much cooler for the start of the week. 

precip chances

Paducah has had 20.00 inches of rain since the beginning of the year which is 8.44 inches above average. That's 40% of our annual rainfall! We'll be adding to those totals a few times this week.

After tonight and tomorrow morning we return to a quiet pattern. We'll see 60s by Thursday as our next chance of showers return. Rain totals across the region have been dominating our yearly average.

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

