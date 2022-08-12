Beautiful start to the weekend, cooler temps and sunshine

WSIL (Carterville) -- Temperatures this afternoon are much cooler than what you'd expect for August. We've climbed into the lower 80s with a slight northeast breeze. Perfect opportunity to get outside this evening and enjoy it.
Tomorrow will be more of the same with winds shifting to the south. Humidity will still remain low so another great day to be outside.
A weak system will move south Sunday afternoon, bringing a chance for a shower or two. Temperatures will also heat back up, into the upper 80s.
Long-range outlook continues to keep temperatures running below average so plenty of more cooler days are ahead.