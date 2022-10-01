Beautiful start to October

WSIL (Carterville) -- Happy October!! If you get the chance this weekend, spend as much time outside as you can! This morning is starting off on the chilly side with lows in the lower 40s, but we'll quickly warm up today so dress in layers.
By lunchtime we'll be in the upper 60s with highs in the evening topping out in the mid 70s. It's a perfect day for any fall festivities to celebrate the new month.
Overnight will be a bit more mild with lows in the mid 40s but the clear pattern continues. Sunday will be almost a 'copy and paste' of today with similar conditions expected.
The only threat this weekend is still the elevated fire risk. While there is not red flag right now, we aren't far from it. We've had an unseasonably dry September and that consistent northerly breeze will continue. Some counties do have a burn ban in place so maybe skip on the bonfires this weekend.