 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG LIKELY THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING HOURS...

Patchy dense fog has developed over the region after midnight.
Motorists early this morning should be prepared for a sudden loss
of visibility. Conditions are expected to improve by mid-morning
today.

Remember to use low-beam headlights if encountering dense fog
this morning.

Beautiful Friday! Tracking fall-like weather

  • 0
out the door

WSIL (Carterville) -- Happy Friday and it's going to be a beautiful one! We're waking up lows in the mid 50s for some. You'll definitely want to grab a light jacket as you're headed out the door. A little extra time for your morning commute would also be smart since we're tracking some patchy fog. 

today forecast

The afternoon again will be unseasonably cool. A few clouds may stick around but sunshine should be able to peek through at times. Highs today only in the upper 70s. This evening looks perfect for Friday Night Lights!

weekend

Partly cloudy skies will hang around for the start of the weekend but should clear up by Sunday. Temperatures stay in the upper 70s and barely warming up into the low 80s by late weekend. 

precip

We stay dry today and through the weekend. Next disturbance comes through during the start of the next work week. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you