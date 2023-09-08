Beautiful Friday! Tracking fall-like weather

WSIL (Carterville) -- Happy Friday and it's going to be a beautiful one! We're waking up lows in the mid 50s for some. You'll definitely want to grab a light jacket as you're headed out the door. A little extra time for your morning commute would also be smart since we're tracking some patchy fog.
The afternoon again will be unseasonably cool. A few clouds may stick around but sunshine should be able to peek through at times. Highs today only in the upper 70s. This evening looks perfect for Friday Night Lights!
Partly cloudy skies will hang around for the start of the weekend but should clear up by Sunday. Temperatures stay in the upper 70s and barely warming up into the low 80s by late weekend.
We stay dry today and through the weekend. Next disturbance comes through during the start of the next work week.